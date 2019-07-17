Staying cool should be of the utmost priority the next few days in Wisconsin, as the hottest weather in seven years bakes the Badger State.
The extreme heat in Wisconsin this week has prompted county emergency management offices to call on local communities to make facilities available as cooling centers.
A heat advisory will be in effect in southern Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 pm. Friday, with highs in the low 90s expected on Thursday and the upper 90s on Friday. An excessive heat watch also has been issued for Grant, Crawford and Richland counties.
Head index values, which combines temperature and humidity to show what it feels like outside, are expected to be in the 100- to 106-degree range on Thursday, and in the 103- to 110-degree range on Friday.
The most recent stretch of very hot weather in the Madison area came in July of 2012, when records were set from July 2 through July 6, the hottest day coming on July 5 when it hit 104. Records also were set on July 16 and 17 that year.
Counties stretching all across southern Wisconsin have developed lists of cooling centers in their communities, with the lists found on the respective county emergency management Facebook sites.
In addition to the extreme heat, thunderstorms have already started rumbling across southeast Wisconsin, and are expected to develop later Wednesday evening in south-central Wisconsin, last until early Thursday morning.
The seven-day forecast is coming up later.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is urging residents to stay cool, hydrated and connected during this heat wave.
"Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures, coupled with high humidity, can have some serious effects on your health, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke," the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.
To avoid serious health problems due to extreme heat:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings, and if you don't have AC, go to a public place such as a senior center, library, shopping mall, etc.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at mid-day which is the hottest part of the day, and try to stay out of direct sunlight.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Don't leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.
- Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- If working or playing outside, drink 2 to 4 cups of water every hour to stay hydrated.
- Regularly check on friends, family and neighbors, either face to face or by telephone.
- If you feel overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you might be suffering from a heat illness. Move to a cool space, drink water, use a fan and put cool washcloths on your skin. If conditions don't improve, seek emergency help.
- If you see children or pets left alone in vehicles, call 911 and stay with the vehicle.
PHMDC said over 600 people in the US die each year from extreme heat events, with the most vulnerable being older adults, infants, children, those who work or exercise outdoors, the homeless, the poor, and people with chronic medical conditions.
The day-to-day weather outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 89.
- Wednesday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 74. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m., high near 92. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 78.
- Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., high near 96.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m., low around 75.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 89.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m., high near 83.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and after 2 a.m., low around 63.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 74.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 74.