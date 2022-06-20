Statewide ban on poultry at live events amid highly contagious bird flu outbreaks lifted

A statewide order prohibiting the movement of poultry to live events amid widespread bird flu outbreaks has been lifted, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Monday.
The ban had been in effect since May to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state.
Despite the order's lift, DATCP said it encourages strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, as well as keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.
Since March 22, 22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed to have bird flue, and states continue to identify new infections at backyard and commercial farms, DATCP said.
The state Department of Natural Resources asks residents to call if they see waterfowl, raptors such as eagles, or avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls displaying tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in strange positions. Residents are also asked not to touch sick or dead birds.
A pod of American white pelicans gather on rocks in the Wisconsin River below the Alliant Energy dam in Prairie du Sac.