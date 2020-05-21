State's unemployment rate more than quadruples; 385,900 private sector jobs lost

The data suggest that while a historic number of people continue to lose their jobs, that number is slowly declining. At the same time, those who had already been out of work weren't finding jobs to go back to.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration's "safer at home" order was struck down, effective immediately, on May 14, after which daily claims to continue benefits started to slowly taper off, according to the data that goes through May 19.

Earlier this week, DWD reported that of approximately 2.1 weekly claims received between March 15 and May 16, 1.4 million have been paid, amounting to about $1.4 billion, including additional federal benefits, sent to the state's out-of-work. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation make up about $726 million of what's been distributed.

Wisconsin's unemployed have complained of benefits that takes weeks to arrive and the near-impossibility of getting through to DWD over clogged phone lines.

In a statement before Thursday's jobs numbers release, the co-chairman of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, John Nygren, R-Marinette, laid the blame at the feet of the Evers administration.