State Street's 'Scanner Dan' Mathison dies at 62

Dan Mathison, a character of the State Street area commonly known as "Scanner Dan" and "Fireman Dan" because of his love for carrying around a fire and police scanner, died Monday at 62 from congenital heart disease.

Although the nickname was how he was known to hundreds in the Madison community, his sister, Lori Mathison, said her brother "hated being called 'Scanner Dan.'" She said her brother had a disability, and many people used the name as a way to "make fun of his eccentricity."

She spoke with the State Journal about her big brother's death because she didn't want people to continue calling him the nickname. She said the name "made it a joke."

"It might have become a term of endearment, but it wasn’t at first," she said. "He didn’t mind 'Fireman Dan' because he loved the Fire Department."

Mathison would hang out on State Street and Library Mall during the day and talk with families, children, parents of college students, sorority members and other residents, almost always with his scanner.

Sometimes he would show up to police calls to watch how officers, firefighters and other responders handled the emergency. Other times he would just listen on the scanner, his sister said.