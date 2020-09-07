State Street Brats closes temporarily due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Street Brats in Madison is closing temporarily because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the sports bar announced Sunday.

The restaurant had been open for patio and dine in service this summer, but said in an Instagram post that it would no longer be open, starting Sunday.

"To prioritize the safety of our customers, employees and community, we will be closed until further notice," the post said.

Over the weekend, Dane County reported its highest single-day number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 147 cases reported on Saturday. At least half of the cases were UW-Madison students and staff.

On Sunday, 66 more positive cases were confirmed in the county, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

State Street Brats did not immediately respond to a request for more detail on why the bar closed, and whether any staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

