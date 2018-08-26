Vintage bowling tour set

The Bowling Centers Association of of Wisconsin will host a tour of vintage bowling alleys on Sunday, Oct. 14, a day in which the Green Packers have a bye.

The 12-hour bus tour, which will depart at 8 a.m. from the Milwaukee area, will include stops at Juneau Lanes in Juneau, Bruce's Bar & Bowl in Valders, Baugniet’s Badger Bowl in Mishicot and T&O Lanes in Oshkosh.

For more information go to www.bowlwi.com.