State reports few absentee voting mistakes among ballots that have been returned so far

Drop off your absentee ballot

Election officials are recommending voters with absentee ballots drop off their completed ballots at their local clerk's office or a ballot drop box, if there is one, starting Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all ballots in Wisconsin must be in by Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted. Ballots placed in the mail on Wednesday or later might not reach clerks' offices on time.

Madison has installed 14 ballot drop boxes around the city. Ballots will last be collected from the drop boxes by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the day before the election.

Fire Station 1: 316 W. Dayton St., just east of the main driveway.

Fire Station 2: 421 Grand Canyon Drive, west side of Grand Teton Parkway before the station's back driveway.

Fire Station 3: 1217 Williamson St., in small garden just outside station front door. Walk-up traffic only.

Fire Station 4: 1437 Monroe St., just east of driveway right across from the badger at Camp Randall. Just beneath the "Madison: Solar America City" sign.

Fire Station 5: 4418 Cottage Grove Road, on Atlas Avenue between the bus stop and the station's back driveway.

Fire Station 6: 825 W. Badger Road, behind station on west side of Perry Street just south of Madison College driveway.

Fire Station 8: 3945 Lien Road, east of station on east side of Parkside Drive.

Fire Station 9: 201 N. Midvale Blvd., behind station on west side of Meadow Lane.

Fire Station 10: 1517 Troy Drive, north side of station near the intersection of Troy Drive and Hanover Street.

Fire Station 11: 4011 Morgan Way behind station on east side of Crossing Place between station driveway and intersection of Crossing and Nelson Road.

Fire Station 12: 400 South Point Road, just north of station on South Point near intersection of South Point and Briar Haven Drive.

Fire Station 13: 6350 Town Center Drive, just east of station driveway on north side of Town Center Drive.

Fire Station 14: 3201 Dairy Drive, just north of station driveway near intersection of Dairy and Prairie Dock Drive.

Elver Park Shelter: 1250 McKenna Blvd., in island of the circle drive near the park shelter.