State pays out $82,000 settlement for Vietnam veteran arrested during 2013 protest crackdown

Willie Williams, a Madison-area Vietnam veteran who was injured while being arrested during a 2013 crackdown by Gov. Scott Walker's administration against Capitol demonstrators, has settled with the state for $82,000.

Williams was arrested by State Capitol Police in the rotunda on Aug. 1, 2013, during a larger protest led by the Solidarity Singers — a remnant of the 2011 protests against Walker's anti-union policies. Hundreds of demonstrators over several days were arrested and issued citations because they lacked a permit.

Williams said he was not part of the larger solidarity demonstration, and his citation was dismissed, along with those of a number of people who were arrested under the same regulation.

In the months leading up to Williams’ arrest, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled in favor of the state’s authority to regulate groups of more than 20 people on State Capitol property. The ruling required large groups to obtain a permit before taking part in a demonstration.

Williams became distressed after he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back during the 2013 arrest.

