A driver who was reportedly driving very aggressively on Interstate 39/90 near Edgerton was killed Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash.
The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, the State Patrol said.
"The driver was ejected when the vehicle rolled over several times after leaving the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment," the report said.
The name of the driver was not released pending notification of family.
The State Patrol said it appeared the driver was not wearing a seat belt.