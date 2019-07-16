State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

A driver who was reportedly driving very aggressively on Interstate 39/90 near Edgerton was killed Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, the State Patrol said.

"The driver was ejected when the vehicle rolled over several times after leaving the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment," the report said.

The name of the driver was not released pending notification of family.

The State Patrol said it appeared the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

