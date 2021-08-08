State officials urge residents to apply for rental assistance; millions still available in Wisconsin

Need help with rent?

Renters with household incomes of 80% or less of the area's median income can get up to 12 months of back rent paid through the current Madison and Dane County rental assistance program, known as Dane CORE. More information and an online application can be found at core.tenantresourcecenter.org.

A program run by Urban Triage for Dane County tenants outside of the city of Madison is expected to launch in September. More information can be found at urbantriage.org.

Madison is expected to a launch a program for its residents around the same time.