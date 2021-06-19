State leaders celebrate Juneteenth as a new federal holiday

Evers spoke briefly, highlighting the holiday’s past in the state.

“Here in Wisconsin, Juneteenth was formally recognized in 2009, 22 years after state Sen. Spencer Coggs and Rep. Marcia Coggs first introduced the legislation. If that isn’t a clear example of how slow progress can take, I don’t know what is,” Evers said.

The governor also noted future steps he hopes to take to bring greater equity to Wisconsin, including legalizing marijuana, investing in Black-owned businesses and expanding BadgerCare.

“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” Evers stated. “Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and health care to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity. We’ve had moments this past year where we’ve made steps toward progress, but we are reminded today this work is urgent. We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”