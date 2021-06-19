State leaders celebrate Juneteenth as a new federal holiday

Juneteenth celebrations began early in Madison as Black lawmakers hosted an event at the Capitol Friday morning to commemorate the historic date.
The celebration, put together by the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, featured performances from African drummers and soloists in the Capitol rotunda. Members of the caucus as well as special guests gave speeches to honor the special day of independence.
Observed on June 19, Juneteenth marks the now-annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration was further fueled by President Joe Biden signing it into law Thursday that Juneteenth would be a federal holiday. A century-and-a-half after the first Juneteenth in 1866, the oldest celebration of Black emancipation is now a nationally recognized holiday.
“Juneteenth is a day of freedom. Juneteenth is a day of liberation and emancipation,” said state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, the WLBC chair and Dane County's first Black representative in the Wisconsin Legislature. “Today, we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.”
The event was attended by Gov. Tony Evers, Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barns and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee. George Smith, co-anchor of Channel 27 News, served as the master of ceremonies for the event while Bishop Sedgwick Daniels of the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God and Christ delivered the invocation and Pastor Keith Evans of the Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church delivered the benediction. Guests included state Rep. Francesca Hong and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
Evers spoke briefly, highlighting the holiday’s past in the state.
“Here in Wisconsin, Juneteenth was formally recognized in 2009, 22 years after state Sen. Spencer Coggs and Rep. Marcia Coggs first introduced the legislation. If that isn’t a clear example of how slow progress can take, I don’t know what is,” Evers said.
The governor also noted future steps he hopes to take to bring greater equity to Wisconsin, including legalizing marijuana, investing in Black-owned businesses and expanding BadgerCare.
“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” Evers stated. “Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and health care to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity. We’ve had moments this past year where we’ve made steps toward progress, but we are reminded today this work is urgent. We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”
The event came to a close with the viewing of the Juneteenth flag, marking the second raising of the flag over the Wisconsin Capitol at the King Street Entrance. In 2020, the Juneteenth flag flew for the first time in state history after Evers ordered it to be flown at the Capitol.
The flag will fly until Monday, temporarily replacing the Pride flag this weekend.
