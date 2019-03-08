The Wisconsin State Journal won six first place awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest Thursday, including the General Excellence Award, which recognizes the staff as a whole.
State Journal staff also won seven second place awards, seven third place awards and three honorable mentions.
Editorial page editor Scott Milfred placed first for his editorials on police officers in schools, the monument at the Confederate Rest and lies made by President Donald Trump.
Milfred also took first place for his open records writing that advocated for more and easier access to government records, including the contract between the state and Foxconn.
Health reporter David Wahlberg placed first in investigative reporting for his reporting that found Strategic Behavioral Health, the company that is building a mental health hospital in Middleton, had several violations in multiple states.
Arts reporter Gayle Worland took first place for feature writing for her historical look at the 50-year anniversary of the UW-Madison protest of Dow Chemical during the Vietnam War that became a riot.
Sports reporter Jon Masson placed first in sports news reporting for his coverage of the WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship game between Waunakee and Hartland.
Second place awards went to State Journal staff for the editorial section, feature writing, business coverage, environmental reporting, general news photo, sports photo and photo essay.
Third place awards went to State Journal staff for local government reporting, local education reporting, sports feature writing, all-around newspaper photography, sports photo, photo essay and best video.
Honorable mentions were given to State Journal staff for business coverage, sports news photo and spot news photo.