The Wisconsin State Journal earned four first-place awards and more than a dozen other state honors at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s newspaper contest.

Scott Milfred and Phil Hands earned a first-place award in community engagement for their “Center Stage” podcast. Milfred also won a second-place open records award.

David Wahlberg earned first place in the localized national story category for his work detailing how fentanyl and the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a record number of overdose deaths. Wahlberg also won second place in enterprise reporting.

Olivia Herken won a first place open records award for her work at the La Crosse Tribune before joining the State Journal. She also won second place for ongoing coverage.

Jon Masson won first place in sports feature story for his story on Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski and his route to running excellence. He also won second place in sports news story.

Chris Hubbuch earned first place in environmental reporting for his story about the decline in the walleye population. He also won second place for best video, third place for feature story and an honorable mention in ongoing coverage.

Second-place awards were given to Chris Rickert and Emily Hamer for breaking news reporting; Emily Hamer for feature reporting; and Lucas Robinson and Emily Hamer for investigative reporting.

Honorable mentions were given to Samara Kalk Derby for feature profile and Gayle Worland for best video.

State Journal photographer Samantha Madar won third place in sports action photo and third place in artistic photo for her work at the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Sean Davis won second place for sports feature story and third place for sports news story for the Portage Daily Register.

Jonathan Shipley won first place in feature story for his story on the Garden of Angels for the Baraboo News Republic. Bridget Cooke earned an honorable mention for general news.

Terri Pederson from the Daily Citizen in Beaver Dam won second place in breaking news. Mark McMullen won an honorable mention for sports news.