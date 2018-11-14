The Wisconsin State Journal has received awards from Lee Enterprises for its summer series on the Yahara River chain of lakes and for a political podcast launched last spring.
The “Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us“ project was one of six pieces of journalism to receive the Excellence in News award for 2018 among newspapers owned by Lee, while the weekly “Center Stage“ political podcast received an Innovation in Digital Audience award along with the efforts of five other newspapers.
Over five days in late July and early August, the “Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us” series documented the history of the chain of lakes, the importance of the bodies of water to those who have lived in the area for millennia and the current challenges facing the lakes. It also featured interactive graphics and a multitude of photographs.
The project was spearheaded by environment reporter Steven Verburg. Lee also recognized the contributions of former state editor Mark Pitsch, staff photographers John Hart, Amber Arnold and Steve Apps, graphics editor Jason Klein and multimedia designer Laura Sparks.
In the weekly “Center Stage” podcast launched in April, editorial page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands discuss and dissect local and state politics and policies.
Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, is a publicly traded company that owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the State Journal, The Capital Times and several other regional papers. The Capital Times Co. owns the other half.