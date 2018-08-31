State health officials are warning of the dangers of synthetic marijuana after a spate of hospitalizations for severe bleeding caused by the drug’s use.
Over the past two weeks, eight people have been taken to the hospital for bleeding after using synthetic cannabinoids, often referred to as “fake weed,” “K2” or “spice,” State Health Officer Karen McKeown said in a statement Friday.
The products cause bleeding because they contain the rat poison brodifacoum, the Department of Health Services said.
“We strongly urge people to stop using these drugs,” McKeown said. “If you or someone you know has a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids, call 911 or go to the emergency department right away.”
Since March, 40 cases of bleeding have been confirmed in Wisconsin; there have been 14 probable cases. The confirmed cases have been in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties.
Synthetic cannabinoids are illegal in Wisconsin and can be life threatening to users, DHS said. The products are made by spraying chemicals on dried plant material, which users smoke. The chemicals can also be inhaled with vaping devices.
DHS also recommends seeing a doctor even if you are not bleeding after using synthetic cannabinoids because the drug can stay in your body for months and lead to later bleeding.