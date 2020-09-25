State GOP leaders send cease-and-desist letter to Madison Clerk ahead of ballot collection event

The Wisconsin Elections Commission received a number of calls and emails conveying concern but, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the WEC had not received a formal complaint about the event.

Nonetheless, Vos and Fitzgerald questioned the legality and security of the event.

"Poll workers will attempt to collect absentee ballots at over 200 unsecured, outdoor locations, and only deliver these ballots to the City Clerk’s Office at the end of the six-hour campaign," Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, wrote in the letter to Witzel-Behl. "There could be no justification for this ad hoc, unsecure, and unlawful approach that your campaign appears to be creating."

The event — to be held in every community park, neighborhood park and mini park across Madison this Saturday and next — was meant to provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can also act as a witness for absentee voters if needed.