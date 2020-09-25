State GOP leaders send cease-and-desist letter to Madison Clerk ahead of ballot collection event

The state's two most powerful Republican lawmakers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Madison City Clerk's Office on Friday ahead of a ballot collection event to be held in city parks Saturday, calling the effort "illegal" and warning the ballots would be challenged in court and potentially invalidated.
"The threat that this procedure poses to ballot integrity is manifestly obvious," former state solicitor general Misha Tseytlin wrote on behalf of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl defended the program Friday, disputing conservative criticism that the event constitutes either illegal ballot harvesting or illegal early voting, which otherwise can't start until about two weeks before the Nov. 3 election. The cease-and-desist letter does not change the event and it will continue as planned, she said.
She noted the program involves city poll workers, who are deputized to receive ballots. It also does not amount to early voting because ballots will not be provided to voters who come out. The poll workers will be receiving ballots from those who requested and received absentee ballots.
Conservative lawyer Rick Esenberg, whose law firm has taken up several GOP-supported causes, said in an interview Friday he didn't plan on challenging the event in court unless it involved non-poll workers or involved distributing ballots.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission received a number of calls and emails conveying concern but, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the WEC had not received a formal complaint about the event.
Nonetheless, Vos and Fitzgerald questioned the legality and security of the event.
"Poll workers will attempt to collect absentee ballots at over 200 unsecured, outdoor locations, and only deliver these ballots to the City Clerk’s Office at the end of the six-hour campaign," Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, wrote in the letter to Witzel-Behl. "There could be no justification for this ad hoc, unsecure, and unlawful approach that your campaign appears to be creating."
The event — to be held in every community park, neighborhood park and mini park across Madison this Saturday and next — was meant to provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can also act as a witness for absentee voters if needed.
The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 3 and once it concludes, envelopes containing completed absentee ballots will be secured with tamper-evident seals. Poll workers will document both the number of seals and the number of ballots, and transport them to the City Clerk’s Office. There, both the seal number and the ballot number will be verified by officials. The clerk’s office will scan the barcode of each envelope by the next day so that voters will be able to check the status of their ballot by the following Monday on MyVote.wi.
The idea came to Witzel-Behl as she walked her dog across the street from her neighborhood park, after voters called the clerk’s office and asked to drop off their ballots at a secure location close to their homes, instead of sending them through the mail.
The city of Madison purchased 14 ballot drop-off boxes before the August primaries, with grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, but due to high demand across the country, they aren’t scheduled to be delivered until the beginning of October. The drop boxes offer residents a secure alternative to sending their ballot through the mail and will be installed at accessible points around the city but, Witzel-Behl noted, they won’t arrive in time for a number of voters who already received and are anxious to return their ballots.
