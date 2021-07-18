State gives Urban League $585,000 for business accelerator, job training

The $185,000 grant will fund recruitment, training, job placement and 12 months of individualized job coaching for 90 people. At least 75% will be members of groups that are underrepresented in careers focused on science, technology, engineering and math, including people of color and Native Americans. At least 40% percent will be people whose jobs were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program aims to place at least 85% of the trainees into full-time, “career pathway” positions at the company, with starting wages between $17 and $28 per hour. The company, which has grown over the last two years from a staff of 1,500 to more than 5,000, plans to add another 1,500 new jobs in the next two years, including 430 full-time jobs.