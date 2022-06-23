State elections officials warn of elections-related mailings

Six weeks before primary elections for state and federal offices, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning voters to beware of elections-related mailings that, if heeded, could interfere with their ability to vote.

One in particular from Austin, Texas-based "Election Mail Service" tells recipients they are not registered to vote and directs them to do so with the commission, according to the mailer and a Thursday news release from the commission.

The mailer is being sent to many people who are already registered to vote or have already requested absentee ballots, the commission said. The commission also does not process voter registration forms; under state law, that's the job of local municipal clerks, of which there are some 1,850 across the state.

"The WEC and local election officials are getting calls from registered voters who have already requested their absentee ballots, and who say they thought the mailer meant they had done something wrong and needed to make another request," the news release says.

Election Mail Service's address is a post office box. WEC spokesperson John Smalley said the commission doesn't know who's behind the group.

"Their mailing database is obviously outdated, and we have no idea where they got it. Along with the mis-targeted, already-registered people, they are also sending mailers to people who have been deceased for years," Smalley said.

The commission says Wisconsin residents can check voter registration status with their local clerks or the WEC at myvote.wi.gov.

Political and independent groups are allowed to send out voter registration and absentee ballot request forms, WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said, but the commission advises residents to scrutinize them to make sure they're legitimate.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election is Aug. 4, but the U.S. Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots at least one week ahead of the election so they arrive at clerks' offices on time.

The general election is Nov. 8.

