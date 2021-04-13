State, Dane County to 'pause' Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin and Dane County public health officials followed federal officials Tuesday in saying they are "pausing" administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, including at the Alliant Energy Center's mass vaccination clinic in Madison.
The pause comes after six people who got the shot reported a rare but severe type of blood clot, out of 6.8 million doses given nationally, federal health officials said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services told all vaccinators in the state to stop administering the injection, and Public Health Madison and Dane County said it will also follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration until further direction is provided.
The city-county agency said those with appointments to get the J&J vaccine this week at the Alliant Center will be contacted to reschedule their vaccine appointments.
Public Health says anyone who received the J&J vaccine should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath for three weeks after receiving the vaccine, and if affected, contact a health care provider.
The symptoms appear to be extremely rare, the agency said. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, federal health officials said.
“For residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, be in contact with your health care provider if you have a severe headache or new vision problems during the first two weeks after receiving the vaccine, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said in a statement.
Public Health was not aware of any reports in Dane County of adverse events following the administration of the J&J vaccine.
Statewide, it is so far the least-administered vaccine, accounting for about 160,000 of more than 3.5 million doses given as of Monday.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.