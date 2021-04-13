State, Dane County to 'pause' Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin and Dane County public health officials followed federal officials Tuesday in saying they are "pausing" administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, including at the Alliant Energy Center's mass vaccination clinic in Madison.

The pause comes after six people who got the shot reported a rare but severe type of blood clot, out of 6.8 million doses given nationally, federal health officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services told all vaccinators in the state to stop administering the injection, and Public Health Madison and Dane County said it will also follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration until further direction is provided.

The city-county agency said those with appointments to get the J&J vaccine this week at the Alliant Center will be contacted to reschedule their vaccine appointments.

Public Health says anyone who received the J&J vaccine should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath for three weeks after receiving the vaccine, and if affected, contact a health care provider.