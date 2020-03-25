State Capitol to close to the public after Tony Evers' new order to slow the spread of COVID-19

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The state Capitol will be closed to the public until further notice, the Department of Administration announced Wednesday.

The closure, which begins 8 a.m. Thursday, comes after Gov. Tony Evers' announced Tuesday the "safer at home" order among continued efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Joel Brennan, Department of Administration secretary, said.

"Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on," Brennan said.

Several day-to-day activities and events at the Capitol had already been stopped, including tours of the building. The Capitol will reopen to the public if the state Legislature or Supreme Court convene.

