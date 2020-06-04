You are the owner of this article.
State campgrounds to reopen Wednesday
Two Illinoisans eat breakfast at a Devil's Lake State Park campsite in October 2015.

State campgrounds will reopen Wednesday with special conditions to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during the era of the coronavirus, the Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

Reservations will be accepted only by phone or online, and park offices will remain closed to the public so visitors will not be required to check in before going to their sites.

Some park facilities will remain closed until at least June 30, including Rock Island State Park, group camping sites, shelters and amphitheaters. Events and special event permits are also canceled through June 30.

Others facilities or amenities are closed indefinitely, including the Washington Island ferry to Rock Island, towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations, concessions, equipment rentals and firewood sales.

State Natural Areas Pewits Nest, Parfrey’s Glen, Dells of the Wisconsin River and Gibraltar Rock also remain closed.

