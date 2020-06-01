State announces application period for small business grants opens June 15

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state will begin taking applications this month for $75 million in grants to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and associated government-mandated shutdowns, with the goal of helping some 30,000 businesses with grants worth $2,500.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will begin accepting applications online for the We’re All In Small Business Grant program beginning at 8 a.m. on June 15, the agency announced Monday. The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 21. The program is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe, the agency said in a news release.

Funded primarily by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.

Businesses may apply for the grants if they:

Were in business as of February.

Are Wisconsin-based and for-profit.

Employ 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, including the owner.

Have more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues.