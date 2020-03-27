'Star Wars,' punks and payphones: Life in Madison in the 1980s

Take a trip down memory lane with this collection of Wisconsin Historical Society photos of life in Madison in the 1980s.
1980 - 'Empire Strikes Back' draws huge crowd
1980 - Barbara Hoffman hears verdict
1980 - Construction workers stop by motel
1980 - Truck sits at farm
1980 - Crowd watches polar bears at Vilas Park Zoo
1980 - Elm trees line sidewalks near Bascom Hall
1982 - Spooner plays Headliners
1982 - Pair sits at Orton Park
1982 - Man stands on street
1982 - Pair sits at diner counter
1982 - Woman watches from Crazy Mary's Leatherie
1982 - Boys play in sand
1982 - Customers wait for laundry
1982 - Shafer Pharmacy owner surveys Williamson St.
1982 - Author Angela Lobo-Cobb sits at her desk
1982 - Sculpture sits near train tracks
1982 - Woman walks along sidewalk
1982 - Woman washes dishes
1983 - Truck drivers talk on payphones
1984 - Appliances-SFB performs
1985 - Crew films 'Back to School'
1985 - Manchester's razed
1985 - UW transformed for film shoot
1985 - Girl lends a hand at Wingra School
1986 - Gov. Tony Earl supporters celebrate early
1986 - Packers face Jets at Camp Randall
1986 - Robbery re-enacted
1986 - State Capitol shown from above
1987 - Kids attend Packers game at Camp Randall
1987 - Packers hammered by Redskins at Camp Randall
1989 - Gov. Tommy Thompson takes part in Amtrak celebration
1989 - Dalai Lama stops at UW field house
