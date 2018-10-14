Two months ago, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin called a press conference to tout dramatic reductions in arrests and police-citizen contacts since he came back into office in 2011.
So maybe it was no surprise that when he released his proposed 2019 operating budget on Oct. 3, it included only one new position for the police department and only a modest boost in the department’s $79 million budget — the biggest of any city agency.
But police staffing could again be a defining debate in budget deliberations this fall as police brass point to a study calling for 16 more patrol officers and the city continues to grapple with calls for shots fired and a perceived increase in juvenile crimes such as car theft.
As part of his budget request for 2019, Police Chief Mike Koval asked for — and Soglin rejected — six new patrol positions. Last year, the department had hoped to add 15 positions, but after the city failed to get a federal grant, had to be happy with the addition of eight. Beginning in January, that will bring the number of city patrol officers to 210.
In his budget request, Police Chief Mike Koval wrote that a shortfall in patrol officers means police “have even less time to devote to community policing and problem solving efforts, while the community continues to expect that we increase our work in these areas.” And he pointed to an outside study of police released in December that emphasized residents’ desire for less-punitive, less-reactive policing.
In place for more than a decade, the methodology police use to estimate patrol needs eschews crime rates and the city’s population in favor of how patrol officers divide their time between responding to calls and doing community policing and other “proactive” work.
It showed that in 2017, patrol officers spent an average of 36 minutes of every hour worked on “reactive” work, or responding to calls, and that the amount of time they spent on those calls increased from 2016 even as the total number of calls went down.
“A lower level of reactive time per hour improves police service, professionalism, and responsiveness to the community,” the report found. “Ensuring adequate proactive time also has a direct effect on a number of patrol performance measures (such as visibility and response time).”
The report says that the consultant behind the methodology suggested in 2008 that officers spend 28 to 30 minutes per hour responding to calls, and the City Council has generally set the goal of 30 minutes per hour on reactive policing and the rest on proactive policing. Last year’s 36 minutes per hour spent responding to calls was the most since the staffing analysis was first completed, the report says.
Soglin’s assistant said he was at a conference Friday and wasn’t available to comment. Deputy mayor Gloria Reyes, who serves as his office’s liaison to the police department, did not respond to requests for comment.
There was some sign during a city Finance Committee meeting Tuesday that City Council members could look for a way to fund at least some of the six requested patrol positions, with Alds. Paul Skidmore and Mike Verveer pointing to the effect of staffing shortages on officer morale and overtime costs. Verveer asked for some assurance that if the council adds more positions they would be dedicated to patrol.
City Council president Samba Baldeh said he hasn’t decided whether he would support the addition of more patrol officers but pointed to the need to “do a lot outside the police department to prevent some of the issues that are happening.”
“There are so many other things that lead to disobeying the law,” he said.
In a nod to such factors, Soglin’s budget proposal continues $400,000 in funding for peer support efforts to help those caught up in cycles of violence and adds another $300,000 for additional peer support that would proactively reach into neighborhoods.
Peer support specialists, who typically have gone through similar experiences as those they are seeking to help, are trained to provide support to those involved in incidents of violence or leaving incarceration. Soglin’s proposal would add more specialists to make contact with residents and help deal with individual needs such as employment or housing before violence occurs.
In August, Soglin held a press conference to tout 39 percent and 27 percent reductions in the number of arrests and contacts between police and citizens, respectively, since he last took office in 2011 to the end of 2017.
The decline partially coincides with an effort over the last three to four years to redirect young, first-time offenders away from the criminal justice system and toward a handful of local restorative justice programs.
However, arrests in Madison have been dropping — if by smaller percentages — for more than a decade.