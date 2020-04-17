Staff at closed Vilas Zoo work to keep up animals' routines, engage community on social media

The zoo has been operating with limited staff since shutting down, Darcangelo said. Staff considered essential, like some keepers and maintenance workers, report to the zoo daily to interact with and care for the animals.

Employees have been practicing social distancing by going to the zoo at staggered times throughout the day and wearing protective gear like masks and gloves.

It was important for the staff at the zoo to share the continued care and training efforts for the animals with the community, especially during this uncertain time, Darcangelo said.

Zoo staff had been talking about holding Facebook Live events even before the pandemic hit but then decided to launch the project within two weeks after the zoo shut down. The plan is to continue the videos after things get back to normal.

While the animals are faring okay, it's the keepers and other staff who might miss seeing visitors the most, Darcangelo said. For now, the Facebook Live events, which are driven by the staff and the education department at the zoo, are filling that niche.