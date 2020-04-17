Staff at closed Vilas Zoo work to keep up animals' routines, engage community on social media

The daily stream of visitors is gone, but workers at the shuttered Vilas Zoo are keeping the animals occupied while using social media to bring the animals into people's living rooms.
The zoo, normally open year-round, has been closed to the public since March 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a limited number of staff members are still showing up every day to keep the animals' routines as normal as possible, Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo said.
"Folks should realize that these animals are creatures of habit," Darcangelo said. "As long as our keepers stay consistent, the animals won't feel any change because they're still getting the care and enrichment they need."
To keep the community engaged, curators and keepers at the zoo have started filming themselves through Facebook Live while caring for the animals and sharing facts about them.
From the red pandas and white-handed gibbons to the blue and gold macaws in the aviary, staffers are giving people a new look at a nostalgic pastime while also fielding questions about the animals from viewers online.
"We know how much the community cares about the zoo and the animals," Darcangelo said. "It's been a big hit."
The zoo has been operating with limited staff since shutting down, Darcangelo said. Staff considered essential, like some keepers and maintenance workers, report to the zoo daily to interact with and care for the animals.
Employees have been practicing social distancing by going to the zoo at staggered times throughout the day and wearing protective gear like masks and gloves.
It was important for the staff at the zoo to share the continued care and training efforts for the animals with the community, especially during this uncertain time, Darcangelo said.
Zoo staff had been talking about holding Facebook Live events even before the pandemic hit but then decided to launch the project within two weeks after the zoo shut down. The plan is to continue the videos after things get back to normal.
While the animals are faring okay, it's the keepers and other staff who might miss seeing visitors the most, Darcangelo said. For now, the Facebook Live events, which are driven by the staff and the education department at the zoo, are filling that niche.
The zoo's mission, Darcangelo said, has always been to remain accessible and create learning opportunities. Along with the Facebook Live events, the zoo is creating educational activities for parents to do with their children through the zoo's website, henryvilaszoo.gov. Every afternoon, a new activity is uploaded, like a video to watch or project to do.
"What we do at the zoo is provide an opportunity for individuals to learn about animals and ignite a sense of discovery and wonder," Darcangelo said. "Even though you can't walk through the gates, we can bring the zoo to you through modern technology."
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
