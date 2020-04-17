You are the owner of this article.
Staff at closed Vilas Zoo work to keep up animals' routines, engage community on social media
Staff at closed Vilas Zoo work to keep up animals' routines, engage community on social media

Henry Vilas Zoo red panda

Tai, an 11-year-old red panda, on March 14.

 VILAS ZOO

The daily stream of visitors is gone, but workers at the shuttered Vilas Zoo are keeping the animals occupied while using social media to bring the animals into people's living rooms.

The zoo, normally open year-round, has been closed to the public since March 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a limited number of staff members are still showing up every day to keep the animals' routines as normal as possible, Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo said.

"Folks should realize that these animals are creatures of habit," Darcangelo said. "As long as our keepers stay consistent, the animals won't feel any change because they're still getting the care and enrichment they need."

To keep the community engaged, curators and keepers at the zoo have started filming themselves through Facebook Live while caring for the animals and sharing facts about them. 

Henry Vilas Zoo meerkat

Highly social by nature, meerkats like Tinker, above, have been seeing a lot fewer humans at the Vilas Zoo.

From the red pandas and white-handed gibbons to the blue and gold macaws in the aviary, staffers are giving people a new look at a nostalgic pastime while also fielding questions about the animals from viewers online.

"We know how much the community cares about the zoo and the animals," Darcangelo said. "It's been a big hit."

The zoo has been operating with limited staff since shutting down, Darcangelo said. Staff considered essential, like some keepers and maintenance workers, report to the zoo daily to interact with and care for the animals.

Employees have been practicing social distancing by going to the zoo at staggered times throughout the day and wearing protective gear like masks and gloves.

It was important for the staff at the zoo to share the continued care and training efforts for the animals with the community, especially during this uncertain time, Darcangelo said.

Zoo staff had been talking about holding Facebook Live events even before the pandemic hit but then decided to launch the project within two weeks after the zoo shut down. The plan is to continue the videos after things get back to normal.

Henry Vilas Zoo chickens and alpacas

The chickens and alpacas, usually housed next to each other at the zoo, began sharing a yard and getting to know one another better on April 4.

While the animals are faring okay, it's the keepers and other staff who might miss seeing visitors the most, Darcangelo said. For now, the Facebook Live events, which are driven by the staff and the education department at the zoo, are filling that niche.

The zoo's mission, Darcangelo said, has always been to remain accessible and create learning opportunities. Along with the Facebook Live events, the zoo is creating educational activities for parents to do with their children through the zoo's website, henryvilaszoo.gov. Every afternoon, a new activity is uploaded, like a video to watch or project to do.

"What we do at the zoo is provide an opportunity for individuals to learn about animals and ignite a sense of discovery and wonder," Darcangelo said. "Even though you can't walk through the gates, we can bring the zoo to you through modern technology."

