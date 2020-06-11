Stacey Abrams making Wisconsin Book Festival appearance in place of her birth

The day after her state’s problem-plagued presidential primary Tuesday, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said she’s “deeply disturbed by the voter suppression Republicans were pushing not only in Wisconsin, but around the country, including in Georgia.”
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution headline read “Complete Meltdown,” while Politico called the Georgia primary “a hot, flaming mess.”
The election was marred by long lines, missing poll workers due to COVID-19, lack of provisional ballots and malfunctioning voting machines. The chaotic primary underscored what Abrams has been fighting for since she ran for Georgia governor in 2018 and became the first black woman to win a gubernatorial primary for a major political party in America.
Abrams blames Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the problems Tuesday.
“First and foremost, we need a secretary of state who actually takes responsibility for his job,” she said in advance of her online appearance Thursday, June 18, at the Wisconsin Book Festival.
“Unfortunately, in every interview he’s given and in every public statement he has made, he has refused to take responsibility, which is deeply concerning given his constitutional obligation. He has shown a deliberate indifference to the needs of the citizens of Georgia,” she said. “And he has refused to take common sense steps to implement a brand new process for voting in a time of pandemic. He has instead fallen back on the traditional tropes of voter suppression that we’ve seen play out here in Georgia.”
In her new book, “Our Time Is Now,” Abrams writes that she ran against one of the worst purveyors of voter suppression and xenophobia since George Wallace, and “watched in real time as the conflicts in our evolving nation became fodder for racist commercials, horrific suppression — and the largest turnout of voters of color in Georgia’s history.”
Born in Madison
Abrams, who was born in Madison, was raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, before her family moved to Atlanta, where her parents went to graduate school and later became Methodist ministers. She’s the second-oldest of six children.
She said she was born in 1973 while her mother was getting her master’s degree in library science at UW-Madison. Her mother finished school in 1974 and the family moved south in 1976. “So, I remember the library. I remember the cold. I have a fond memory of cheese curds. That’s about it. I vaguely remember the house we lived in, just a little bit.”
Abrams said she also spent a little time in Madison on business when she ran a financial technology company.
In her run for governor, she formed a coalition of voters who reshaped the electorate. “In response, Donald Trump tweeted nasty words at me. Tucker Carlson ranted about me. Breitbart and Fox News called me a liar,” she says in the book.
Her crime?
“That I have refused to concede the outcome of the 2018 gubernatorial contest, and I have made a crusade of calling out and defeating voter suppression.”
Ever since, Abrams, who has degrees from Spelman College, the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and Yale Law School, has built a national reputation speaking out about voting rights.
Election 2020
Abrams’ campaign ended in a record turnout, and hers was closest election in Georgia since 1966. She’s often talked about as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has promised to pick a woman.
Whether that running mate needs also to be black given the current mood of the country, Abrams said, “I think Joe Biden has to pick the running mate that will help him not only win this election but also serve this country ... Picking a woman of color would send a very strong signal, but I know that Joe Biden will not take any community for granted. And his leadership is what we’re electing.”
Abrams said she’s interested in, and qualified to be, vice president, adding that Biden should pick the person he feels is the strongest partner for him. “My responses have been, for the last 14 months, very consistent — which has been ‘Yes, if asked I would be honored to serve,’ but I’ve always understood and believed very strongly that it is up to Joe Biden to determine the best partner for him, not only in the campaign, but in the governance of our country.”
Reinventing police
Abrams said that seeking justice should be fundamental to the national conversation about dismantling police departments that has followed the death of George Floyd. “That means we should have police officers whose primary responsibility is public safety, and we should right-size budgets to reflect that priority,” she said.
The language used to describe the goal will differ from community to community, she said, but the fundamental objective must be the same, “which is that we need police to provide public safety, but they should not be social workers with guns.”
Abrams said that means that municipalities and counties need to invest in the “overarching needs of communities to diminish the likelihood of crime, to diminish the likelihood of vulnerability, and to increase how effective and how supported our communities can be.”
