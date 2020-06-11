Stacey Abrams making Wisconsin Book Festival appearance in place of her birth

Her crime?

“That I have refused to concede the outcome of the 2018 gubernatorial contest, and I have made a crusade of calling out and defeating voter suppression.”

Ever since, Abrams, who has degrees from Spelman College, the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and Yale Law School, has built a national reputation speaking out about voting rights.

Election 2020

Abrams’ campaign ended in a record turnout, and hers was closest election in Georgia since 1966. She’s often talked about as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has promised to pick a woman.

Whether that running mate needs also to be black given the current mood of the country, Abrams said, “I think Joe Biden has to pick the running mate that will help him not only win this election but also serve this country ... Picking a woman of color would send a very strong signal, but I know that Joe Biden will not take any community for granted. And his leadership is what we’re electing.”