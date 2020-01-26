St. Raphael steeple getting the barn treatment so it can live on in pieces of art

“Jeremiah was a God-send, really,” Holmes said Saturday. “Without him, it would be very difficult to see what a good option would have been.”

Logemann’s client eventually backed out of the steeple deal, but Logemann is moving forward with trying to keep the memories of the steeple alive.

The frame, which remains in the parking lot, could make for one enormous or several large public art displays. What’s been removed from the spire is being stored in Logemann’s shop at his North Side home and in a storage facility out near Highway 51 and Interstate 39-90-94. Last week, Logemann fashioned a few small flat crosses and stars out of copper shingles and presented them to Holmes, who was ordained in St. Raphael in 1984 and now leads the Cathedral Parish, formed by the 2008 merger of St. Raphael, Holy Redeemer and St. Patrick.

Marble from alters, the baptismal fonts and pulpits were salvaged from St. Raphael, along with a small amount of stained glass and most items from the sacristies, which were not touched by the flames. A 5-foot-tall silver-clad statue of the Virgin Mary is now at St. Patrick, while a small crucifix that was on a front wall at St. Raphael and also was saved is now used in Good Friday services in the Cathedral Parish, which consists of about 1,000 households, about half of which are Latino.