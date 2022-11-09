Sprinkler system puts out fire in receptacle at Madison-Kipp Corp. on East Side, authorities say

Madison-Kipp Corp.’s sprinkler system put out a fire in a receptacle at the East Side business on Monday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 10 was on an EMS call on Fair Oaks Avenue when fire crews saw what appeared to be a cloud of steam or smoke down the road. Meanwhile, Engine 3 had just been dispatched for a water flow alarm at Madison-Kipp, 166 S. Fair Oaks Ave., fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters were met by staff who said a receptacle that collects metal shavings and other dust/debris had ignited, but the sprinkler system inside the collector activated and put out the fire before it could spread, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was available.