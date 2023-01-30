Sprinkler system puts out fire in garbage bin at Far East Side apartment building, authorities say

A sprinkler system put out a fire in a garbage bin at a Far East Side apartment building on Saturday, authorities reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at the apartment building in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street at 5:56 p.m. Saturday and arrived at 6:01 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

Firefighters found a sprinkler head in the trash room had activated, containing the fire to the garbage bin. The firefighters were able to move the bin outside the building and extinguished the smoldering contents, Hornung said.

After smoke was found in the third and fourth floors of the building and the trash rooms on those floors, crews used a thermal imaging camera to determine there was no spread of fire. After the building was ventilated, residents were allowed to return to the building and no one was displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Hornung said.

Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5 Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department Stoughton Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office