Sprinkler system puts out fire in garbage bin at Far East Side apartment building, authorities say

A sprinkler system put out a fire in a garbage bin at a Far East Side apartment building on Saturday, authorities reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at the apartment building in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street at 5:56 p.m. Saturday and arrived at 6:01 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Firefighters found a sprinkler head in the trash room had activated, containing the fire to the garbage bin. The firefighters were able to move the bin outside the building and extinguished the smoldering contents, Hornung said.

After smoke was found in the third and fourth floors of the building and the trash rooms on those floors, crews used a thermal imaging camera to determine there was no spread of fire. After the building was ventilated, residents were allowed to return to the building and no one was displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Hornung said.

