Sprinkler system puts out fire in garbage bin at Far East Side apartment building, authorities say

A sprinkler system put out a fire in a garbage bin at a Far East Side apartment building on Saturday, authorities reported.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at the apartment building in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street at 5:56 p.m. Saturday and arrived at 6:01 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Amanda Hornung said in a statement.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
Firefighters found a sprinkler head in the trash room had activated, containing the fire to the garbage bin. The firefighters were able to move the bin outside the building and extinguished the smoldering contents, Hornung said.
After smoke was found in the third and fourth floors of the building and the trash rooms on those floors, crews used a thermal imaging camera to determine there was no spread of fire. After the building was ventilated, residents were allowed to return to the building and no one was displaced.
2 Wisconsin pizza restaurants show up on Yelp's top 100, one in Milwaukee, one in Madison
Middleton football coach, teacher resigns amid program investigation
Former Badger named interim UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach
After 6 years, Madison growler bar plans to go out 'with a bang'
Culver's hearing from angry Pepsi fans, happy Coca-Cola drinkers as it switches products
Designers offer ambitious concepts for remaking Madison's Lake Monona waterfront
Restaurant review: Go to Ollie's, the first of 2 restaurants replacing Liliana's, for the pizza
21 taken to hospitals after huge pile-up that closed I-39/90 for hours Friday, authorities say
Old-school, red-sauce spaghetti house coming to Regent Street
Police investigating alleged harassment in Middleton football program
Here's how much snow fell in the Madison area Saturday
Chef Dave Heide on suspending Little John's operations: 'I feel like the 'Giving Tree' stump'
Designers wow big crowd with visions for Lake Monona waterfront
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland
Before closure, Little John's struggled to meet contractual obligations for senior meals
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Hornung said.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr. Pictured here is the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Black Earth Joint Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Area EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Cross Plains Berry Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Deerfield Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the DeForest Area Fire & EMS Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Fitchburg Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck belongs to the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Madison Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Maple Bluff Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a McFarland Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Monona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Mount Horeb Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
A Mount Horeb Fire Department truck joins firefighters and rescue workers from throughout southern Wisconsin in the processional for firefighter Capt. Cory Barr on July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie while responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Oregon Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Stoughton Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is a Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Town of Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Verona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Waunakee Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Wonewoc Area Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
GREG DIXON
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.