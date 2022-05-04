Sprinkler system puts out fire at Downtown apartment building, Madison Fire Department reports

An automatic sprinkler system put out a fire at a Downtown apartment building on Monday night, preventing serious damage and injuries, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 1 responded to the multi-story apartment building in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a fire alarm and found residents evacuating, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters went to the alarm source on the fourth floor, found a slight haze in the hallway and then an activated sprinkler head in one of the apartments with a person inside collecting their things and a charred plastic bag of groceries on the stovetop, Schuster said.

The occupant told firefighters they returned from grocery shopping and set a bag on the stove, went back downstairs to move their vehicle, and when they returned the alarm was going off, Schuster said.

The occupant wasn’t sure how the burner got turned on, but said they may have bumped it when they set down the groceries, Schuster said.

The fire did not extend beyond the stovetop, only the groceries were damaged, and no one was injured, Schuster said.

