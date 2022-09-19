 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sprinkler system contains fire at East Side business until fire crews put it out, authorities say

A sprinkler system contained a fire at an East Side business Saturday night until fire crews reached the scene and extinguished it, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to County Materials Corp., 3725 Lexington Ave., at 7:19 p.m. Saturday to investigate a fire alarm, arrived at 7:24 p.m., and had the fire under control at 7:34 p.m., fire prevention officer Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

Engine 8 heard water flowing inside the building and once inside, saw a slight haze in the air and water flowing from a mezzanine. They found a piece of machinery on a third-floor mezzanine on fire, Hornung said.

A sprinkler head had activated and kept the fire contained until firefighters put it out with a line from their fire engine, Horning said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate was not available, Hornung said.

