Sprinkler stops fire in Far East Side garage before it spreads, Madison Fire Department says

An automatic fire sprinkler stopped a blaze in a Far East Side garage on Thursday before it could spread, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, fire crew responded to the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive to investigate a fire alarm that had gone off, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine Co. 13 found water leaking out of a garage and fire alarms sounding. An occupant greeted firefighters at the front door, explained he was awakened by the fire alarm and could smell smoke. He said he found no fire in his apartment, then opened the door to the garage and found the garage full of smoke, Schuster said.

Firefighters went to the garage and found a sprinkler head flowing water on an extinguished bag of trash. They also found a bucket of cigarette butts near the trash bag, Schuster said.

The sprinkler kept the fire and its damage contained to the bag of trash and a nearby bicycle. Firefighters shut down the sprinkler, ventilated the garage and apartment, and reset the fire alarm. The occupant was able to stay at the residence, Schuster said.

