A sprinkler system stopped a fire caused by unattended cooking in a Far West Side apartment early Monday morning, authorities reported.
Firefighters were sent to the apartment in the 7900 block of Tree Lane at 1:56 a.m. Monday to investigate a fire alarm and multiple reports of smoke coming from an apartment, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Fire crews arrived at 2 a.m., checked the building’s alarm panel and headed to the fourth floor and determined that an automatic fire sprinkler had extinguished a fire caused by unattended cooking, Schuster said.
Firefighters found a person sleeping in another room with the door closed and the person left while firefighters turned off the stove and shut down the sprinkler system, Schuster said.
The blaze damaged the stovetop and microwave, as well as some drywall, and impacted two other apartments. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced, Schuster said.
