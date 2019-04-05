A kitchen fire at an East Side restaurant could have been a lot worse if an automatic sprinkler hadn't kept the fire in check overnight.
The fire at Sumo Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 1745 Parkside Drive, was reported by a passerby at about 2:30 a.m. who saw smoke in the area.
Nobody was injured.
"It's unknown how long the fire had been burning before the passerby called 911," said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Arriving firefighters went to the roof of the restaurant and entered the building through a hatch, with light smoke seen coming from a kitchen vent.
"An automatic sprinkler was holding the fire at bay," Schuster said. "Engine 8 extinguished the remainder of the kitchen fire, while Ladder 8 found additional fire in the kitchen exhaust system and extinguished that fire with a water can extinguisher."
No damage estimate was given, but Schuster said it would be much higher without the sprinkler keeping the fire at bay.
"The kitchen suffered significant damage, but without the automatic sprinkler holding the fire in place at a time when nobody was around to report the fire, it is believed the entire building would have been consumed by fire," she said.
Public Health Madison and Dane County was notified of the fire, and it isn't known when the restaurant will reopen.