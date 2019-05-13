Still raking in Madison? If so, don't put the leaves and yard waste on the curb, because the city has finished picking up piles as of Friday.
The Streets Division said residents who still have yard waste to dispose of should take the material to one of three city drop-off sites.
The drop-off sites are at 1501 W. Badger Road, 4602 Sycamore Ave. and 402 South Point Road.
"Piles of yard waste set to the curb after final collection was completed will not be collected until the fall, when curbside collection resumes," said Bryan Johnson, recycling coordinator.
The drop-off sites open at 8:30 a.m. seven days a week, and stay open until 4:30 p.m., with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
City crews will continue to pick up brush at the curb. The brush pickup schedule and other information can be found online http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/Brush/