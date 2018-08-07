Spotty and inconsistent rain across Wisconsin is putting stress on crops, according to the new crop progress report.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report for the week ending Aug. 5 said farmers dealing with dry soil conditions which put widely varying stress on crops, even within the same county.
Even so, most crops were maturing faster than average.
"Another dry week," an Ashland County/Iron County report said. "Some small rainfall in the area, but not enough to alleviate the dry conditions."
Weeds were also becoming a problem, and in some areas, bears and insects were damaging crops.
The corn crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent, with 87 percent of the crop reaching the silking stage, five days ahead of last year and the five-year average. Twenty-eight percent of the crop was in the dough stage, six days ahead of last year and the average.
The soybean crop was rated 80 percent good to excellent, with 88 percent of the crop having bloomed, two days ahead of last year and five days ahead of average. Sixty-four percent of the crop was setting pods, two days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average.
"Crops are looking good, except in areas that were affected by hail, shredding the corn and soybeans," a Calumet County report said.
The oats crop was rated 84 percent good to excellent, with 93 percent turning color, five days ahead of last year. Oats harvested for grain was 36 percent complete, five days ahead of last year and a day ahead of average.
Potatoes were 86 percent good to excellent, with the harvest nine percent complete, eight days behind last year.
Winter wheat was 82 percent harvested, four days ahead of last year.
The second cutting of alfalfa was 96 percent complete, three days ahead of last year and five days ahead of average. The third cutting was 52 percent complete, a day ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. The fourth cutting just started.
All hay was rated 81 percent good to excellent.
Pasture was rated 71 percent good to excellent, down two points from the previous week.
Soil moisture was up and down, with topsoil moisture at 79 percent adequate to surplus, up two points from the previous week, and subsoil moisture at 79 percent adequate to surplus, down four points.