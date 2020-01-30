Spontaneous combustion of oil-saturated fabrics caused fire at West Side spa, authorities say

The spontaneous combustion of oil-saturated fabrics caused a fire Monday morning at a West Side spa, authorities reported.

The Madison Fire Department was called to a complex in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive at 7:16 a.m. Monday on reports of alarms sounding and a strong odor somewhere in the building, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The building houses multiple businesses, including a childcare center, and people were evacuating when firefighters arrived, Schuster said.

Inside the spa at 620 Grand Canyon Drive, firefighters located a clothes basket burning inside a laundry room. They put out the fire, took the basket outside, and ventilated the building, so occupants could return, Schuster said.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, starting after towels and sheets containing massage oils that had been washed and dried the night prior to the fire were placed in a laundry basket, where heat continued to build over time, ultimately resulting in spontaneous combustion Monday morning, Schuster said.

