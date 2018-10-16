Over 1,000 property owners in Madison were surprised to learn they owed money to the city for unpaid fees.
Fortunately, the letters were sent by mistake, and the city is contacting the owners to say forget about the first notice.
The first letter came from the Madison Finance Department, saying the recipient was being charged a special assessment for an unpaid reinspection fee.
"This letter was sent in error, as the notice was generated by mistake," said Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley.
Chief Building Inspector George Hank said the mistake happened when a computer program for rental property emergency contact enforcement cases was run before property owners had registered their emergency contacts.
"The process should not have been run at that time," Hank said.
The special assessment notices were sent to about 1,300 property owners.
"All of the charges have been reversed," Crawley said. "A letter is being sent out advising recipients to disregard the special assessment notice."
She added that a corrected bill will be sent to property owners if any fees are due.