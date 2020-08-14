Southwest Side apartment building fire displaces 20, including 11 children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire in an eight-unit apartment building in the Allied Drive neighborhood displaced 11 children and nine adults Friday afternoon.

Witnesses noticed smoke coming from a second-story balcony around 4:45 p.m. and alerted occupants to get out. By the time the Madison Fire Department arrived, flames had spread to the roof. Firefighters from at least five fire trucks worked to extinguish the blaze.

Shavonne Burrell, 29, a first-floor resident, had just served her three children dinner when she noticed a strange smell.

“I went to my window and I looked and I noticed the patio was on fire upstairs,” she said.

She called 911 immediately and got her three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, outside to safety.

She then ran back upstairs to alert her neighbors. She said she banged on the doors of her upstairs neighbors' apartments and went back outside once she realized no one was home.

Smoke detectors in the building owned by Project Home, a Madison area nonprofit, did not automatically go off, according to witnesses. A man was seen running into the burning building to pull a fire alarm to alert residents, one witness said.