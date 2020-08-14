Southwest Side apartment building fire displaces 20, including 11 children

A fire in an eight-unit apartment building in the Allied Drive neighborhood displaced 11 children and nine adults Friday afternoon.
Witnesses noticed smoke coming from a second-story balcony around 4:45 p.m. and alerted occupants to get out. By the time the Madison Fire Department arrived, flames had spread to the roof. Firefighters from at least five fire trucks worked to extinguish the blaze.
Shavonne Burrell, 29, a first-floor resident, had just served her three children dinner when she noticed a strange smell.
“I went to my window and I looked and I noticed the patio was on fire upstairs,” she said.
She called 911 immediately and got her three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, outside to safety.
She then ran back upstairs to alert her neighbors. She said she banged on the doors of her upstairs neighbors' apartments and went back outside once she realized no one was home.
Smoke detectors in the building owned by Project Home, a Madison area nonprofit, did not automatically go off, according to witnesses. A man was seen running into the burning building to pull a fire alarm to alert residents, one witness said.
“I don’t know how to feel,” Burrell said. “This is something new to me. I’ve never been in a situation like this.”
Burrell said she’s afraid to walk into her apartment to survey the damage.
“That’s everything I’ve got — is what’s in there,” she said. Burrell and her children planned to stay with her family Friday night.
The Red Cross was in the process of reaching out to residents of the building, located on the 2400 block of Allied Drive.
“Our teams are preparing to provide emergency assistance and other resources to in upwards of 20 people, nine adults and 11 children, from the 8-unit building,” Justin Kern, a communications officer with American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said in a statement.
Early indications are that all residents will be at least temporarily displaced.
The cause of the fire was being investigated. The Madison Fire Department was able to confirm the blaze started on a second-floor balcony and spread through the attic.
