South Side Madison fire totals two vehicles; no one hurt

The Madison Fire Department says a fire that began in an engine compartment of an idling van Thursday afternoon on the South Side spread to two other vehicles, totaling two of them.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 after a witness saw white smoke coming from the front hood of a GMC Explorer van parked bumper-to-bumper with a Ford F-150 pickup truck between two auto repair shops in the 900 block of Stewart Street, according to a Fire Department news release.

Moments later, the same witness reported the smoke “went black" and flames were coming from the engine compartment of the GMC. Employees of one of the repair shops tried but failed to put out the fire with four fire extinguishers. The people in the van escaped and were not injured.

The‌ heat‌ from‌ the‌ fire‌ damaged‌ the‌ front‌ passenger‌ side‌ of‌ a‌nother van parked nearby.‌ The exact cause of the fire has not been determined; its drivers reported the van had been taken to the repair shop for unknown mechanical problems.

