South-central Wisconsin experienced the state’s wettest growing season in more than 20 years, while a number of extreme weather events contributed to a harvest that saw corn in the worst condition in at least the last five years, new data show.
The south-central district of the state, which includes Dane County and five neighboring counties, had 36.66 inches of rain from April through September, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. That’s 13 inches above normal and the highest total for a growing season in any of the state’s nine agricultural districts since at least 1996, data show.
The NASS data was included in the agency’s annual crop progress reviews, which contain rainfall data dating back to 1996. Besides Dane County, the other counties that are part of the south-central district are Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Green and Rock.
Crops in the central and southern parts of the state were affected by a series of storms in August and September that unleashed tornadoes, hail, high winds and torrential downpours that led to major flooding. The growing season for the northern half of the state was slowed by an April blizzard and then by a long dry period. An early frost followed by more rain added to farmers’ frustrations.
Just 68 percent of the state’s corn crop was in either excellent or good condition at the end of October, the first time it was below 70 percent at that time of the year since 2014, NASS data show.
It wasn’t much better for the state’s soybean crop, only 71 percent of which was in either excellent or good condition at the end of October. That tied 2018 with 2014 for the lowest percentage over the five-year period, according to NASS data. Like corn, soybeans saw a record-setting decline in condition levels from peak conditions in June.
The record high for crop conditions at the end of October since 2014 was 86 percent either excellent or good for corn and 84 percent for soybeans — both in 2016, according to the data.
Nearly 17 inches of rain — more than 9 inches above normal — fell in August and September in the south-central district, NASS data show. Nearly 14 inches fell in the district in May and June — more than 5 inches above normal.
The state average during the growing season was 27.35 inches, which was the highest since 2014 and nearly 5 inches above normal, according to NASS. The southwest district had 36.53 inches of rain and the central district had 31.9 inches, the data show. The northeast district had 21.81 inches, which was the lowest. All nine districts had rainfall totals that were above normal, which NASS defines as the 30-year average from 1981 through 2010.