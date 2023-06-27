Libraries across southern Wisconsin will be without internet access between Wednesday and Saturday while the region's library system relocates its IT system to a new headquarters.

Visitors to 65 libraries in the state's South Central Library System will need to rely on hot spots distributed to libraries if they want to use the internet over the coming days. Printing and copying services will also be unavailable.

The system has been moving its offices and data center to an updated facility at a former Lakeland University building, said Martha Van Pelt, the system's director. The system had previously been leasing two buildings for its offices on the Far East Side.

"It would make more sense for us financially to own one building instead of leasing two," Van Pelt said.

The move requires the system's data center, which all libraries in the region use, to be disconnected.

It is possible internet access will be restored by Saturday but services will be back by Monday at the latest, Van Pelt said.

Library users will still be able to use the system's cloud-based services with internet access at residences and businesses.

Ryan Claringbole, director of the Monona Public Library, said employees have told visitors that city buildings Downtown have available Wi-Fi networks.

"It really stinks for everyone involved, but there's no way they can move their headquarters without that happening," Claringbole said.