South Blair Street reopens to traffic for the first time in months

Downtown Madison motorists rejoice: South Blair Street is now open to traffic, both ways.

Two months after it closed to speed up construction, motor vehicles are now able to use South Blair Street to travel from John Nolen Drive to East Washington Avenue, and back and forth and back and forth again.

The construction project that shut down vehicle access to the street months ago is set to be fully complete by fall 2023 but, at least for now, there will be improved access to both businesses and residences along South Blair.

“Our goal has been to minimize disruptions during the project,” said Jim Wolfe, the city's Principal Engineer. “We appreciate the community and nearby businesses and residents for their patience as the construction team worked hard to reopen Blair Street as quickly as possible.”

The goal of the project is to provide safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists at the intersection of South Blair Street, John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street and Williamson Street. So far, the construction team has made underground improvements to sanitary sewer mains and aboveground improvements to sidewalks and pedestrian lighting.