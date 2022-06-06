Sopen Shah nominated as U.S. attorney in Madison; Gregory Haanstad in Milwaukee

President Joe Biden has nominated Sopen B. Shah as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, which includes Madison, and Gregory J. Haanstad for the Eastern District, based in Milwaukee.

The nominations, which need Senate confirmation, were announced Monday.

Shah is a 2015 graduate of Yale Law School and an associate attorney in the Madison office of the law firm of Perkins Coie, where she specializes in business litigation and in appeals, issues and strategy, according to the firm’s website. Last year, she represented the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in a voting case which, in a span of three weeks, went from U.S. District Court in Madison to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If Shah is selected, she would be only the second woman to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison after Peg Lautenschlager, who led the office during the presidency of Bill Clinton, from 1993 to 2001.

Haanstad currently serves as a prosecutor in the Eastern District and previously served as U.S. attorney there from 2015 to 2018.

Shah and Haanstad were among the attorneys nominated by the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission, headed by Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. She would succeed Scott Blader as the Madison U.S. attorney. Blader, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, resigned in 2021. Longtime Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim O’Shea is currently in charge of the office on a temporary basis.

The two were among five nominees announced Monday as U.S. attorneys in the country.

They were chosen “for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” a White House statement said.

The others are:

E. Martin Estrada for the Central District of California

Adair Ford Boroughs for the District of South Carolina

Natalie K. Wight for the District of Oregon

Two nominees for U.S. marshals also were announced: Chrissie Latimore for the District of South Carolina and Kirk Taylor for the District of Colorado.