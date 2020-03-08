Related to this story

Most Popular

Lutz, Brent
Madison obituaries

Lutz, Brent

MOUNT HOREB—Brent Lutz, age 50, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Brent was born in Black Earth, Wis., the son of Gary Lutz and Linda (Luy) Skala.

McMahon, Jack
Madison obituaries

McMahon, Jack

DEFOREST — Jack McMahon, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.

Lary, Judith Ann
Madison obituaries

Lary, Judith Ann

CROSS PLAINS—Judith Ann Lary, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1950, in Chicago, the daughter of Rober…

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.