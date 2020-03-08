SEOUL — I stepped into the hotel elevator knowing that one floor up I would walk through the doors and into a new life.

Sensing my anxiety, my wife, Samantha, placed a hand on my back to steady me. I tried to breathe. Part of me hoped the elevator would get stuck; I wanted just a bit more time.

We left the elevator and walked toward a lounge area, where I saw a single silhouette of a woman on a teal sofa, hands crossed on her lap. She was in front of a large window, lit by the morning sun, so I could not make out her face. But she stood because she recognized mine.

As I moved to embrace my birth mother, I could see sunlight reflecting off her tears.

Thirty-two years ago, my dad, Ron Seely, a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal, brought readers along on the first leg of this journey. Told in installments over six days, “Will’s Story” was an intimate portrayal of the struggles he and my mom, Doreen, went through in adopting a son from South Korea.

That series, which prompted a huge response from readers, was published shortly after my dad returned home with me, 3 months old, in a carrier on his back.

But of course, my story didn’t end there.

Growing up in a middle-class home on Madison’s West Side, I had many of the same experiences of any other kid: homecoming dances, football, family vacations to national parks where we played Yahtzee in our camper. But I soon realized there weren’t a lot of other Asian kids in my classrooms or in my community.

The Asian kids I did meet would tell me, “You’re not really Asian.” Others would say, “You are like an Asian guy who is really a white guy and wants to be a black guy.”

Although I often felt lost in my own skin, I learned to blend in. I became a chameleon.

Even as an adult, my kinship with my adopted home has sometimes felt fragmented. At a wedding for my uncle several years ago, an older guest asked where my sister and I were from.

“Madison, Wisconsin” I replied, “We’re Ron and Doreen’s kids.”

“Right,” he said, and I knew what was coming next “But where are you from from?”

“We’re adopted. I’m from China and my brother is from Korea. He’s a loser,” my sister said. Humor was often the tool we used to cover the hurt we felt of never fully belonging.

“Oh, I hear they drop you off like dogs over there,” he said.

I stormed out of the wedding. I felt like a dog: angry and unwanted.

The search begins

My parents always told me my birth mother loved me because she sent clothes and toys with me, a small reminder of how difficult it was for her to let me go.

In the paperwork from the orphanage, my birth mother was described as beautiful but “quiet and rather introverted.” My birth parents had wanted to marry, according to the records, but my biological father’s parents strongly opposed it, “and finally they ended their company.” When she learned she was pregnant, my single birth mother “worried about her expected child’s future.”

I’d read these reports since I was a child, and though I craved a stable childhood in a place where I knew I belonged, the thought of finding my biological parents weighed heavily. In the fall of 2018, I started my search.

The Eastern Social Welfare Society, the organization that facilitated my adoption, offers support for adoptees searching for their birth parents. It keeps excellent records, and a couple of months after I contacted the group, someone there had found my birth mother.

The news was both thrilling and terrifying. It took me three months to write my first letter to her, and I struggled with how to start it. I eventually settled on “Hello.”

When I got her first response, Sam and I fought the urge to run it through Google Translate because I did not want the first words I read from my birth mother to be misinterpreted. Instead, I sent it to Mr. Park, my translator.

But she included a picture of herself and I stared at it all day, noticing similarities in our faces. Later that evening I received the translation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She apologized for not responding sooner. “Like you, Chan-young (the name she gave me at birth), I needed to reflect and give thought on how I want to tell you about my life,” she wrote.

For days after she gave me up, she said, she wandered the streets of the Myeong-dong district of Seoul in a daze. My wife and I cried. I had to continuously pause so I could take in every word. And then the line that struck me to my core:

“I’m so glad and grateful that you met caring parents, and were raised in a loving family, but you also must have gone through all kinds of hardship,” she wrote. “In a foreign land, a sense of loss, identity crisis, and confusion. I cannot imagine how you were able to persist and endure all of that. You are truly wonderful and magnificent, I am so proud of you.”

She had understood all this time. A void was immediately filled. “I want to see your face, hold your hand, and hug your heart,” she said.

We started planning our journey.

Years fall away

At the hotel that August morning, in the bright light from the big windows, I hugged her. Through her tears, she uttered the two words she had rehearsed before our meeting, probably for years: “I’m sorry.”

I took her hands, sat down next to her and told her she owed me no apology, as I had already explained in my letters. I felt more calm than I had in months.

We sat in silence for a while, and I could not hold back my smile.

I had brought a collection of photos my parents and I picked out as a gift for my “eomma,” Korean for “mom.” She told me I looked like my half-sister in my baby photos and that I also reminded her of her brother, my uncle, and she showed me pictures on her phone.

She then took me through the streets of Myeong-dong where she and my father, on separate occasions, had walked so many years earlier — she in sorrow, he wracked with anxiety before adopting me.

We went to a traditional Korean restaurant tucked deep in an alleyway for lunch and ordered a huge family-style meal, the table covered with dishes of all sizes. Afterward, she took me clothes shopping. I was concerned about the prices, but my interpreter, Noona, assured me it was important for my birth mom, a part of her healing.

At a Starbucks, we filled in the infinite details we had missed. We took pictures and I kissed her on the cheek. I didn’t want the day to end, but everyone was exhausted. At the hotel I hugged her and kissed her one more time before I went to our room, where I was asleep before I hit the bed.

For the next week and a half, Sam and I traveled around the country, visiting my eomma’s hometown and my birth place, Yeosu. I’ve thought a lot about this city. In seventh grade, as part of a science club project, I got to take a picture of anywhere on Earth from a satellite. I chose Yeosu and kept that picture in my bedroom as a kid. I would look at it, wondering if my birth mother was there, if she was thinking about me.

During our time in Yeosu, I was frequently overcome with emotion, thinking how difficult it must have been for my eomma to give me up and return here, the place where my grandparents are buried, where our roots are planted.

Back in Seoul, we spent another day together, visiting an art museum, shopping and drinking soju. Eomma brought bags of gifts for our family and for my students at Whitehorse Middle School, where I teach eighth-grade math, science and AVID, a college readiness course geared toward first-generation college students.

She then handed me a note that she had translated. “I want you to know that your father and I were in love,” it read. “You should know you were made from love.”

In the dining room of our hotel, we ate food she had prepared, including a cake with candles that said “I Love You.” She sang Happy Birthday to me, called me Chan Young and cried. Outside, rain fell.

At the airport the next day, as Sam and I prepared to leave, there were more tears, but it was different now. Neither of us wanted to say goodbye. I reminded her that this was only the beginning of our time together.

“See you again,” I said, as we hugged and kissed one last time.

Although some of the details are slipping away, I’ve relived the memory of that trip every day since. My family has expanded. I have two half-sisters and a 1-year-old nephew, although none of them know about me. A piece of me still lives in the shadows.

When I look at my reflection I see my eomma’s eyes, her cheekbones, her jawline. I text her at least once a week to tell her I love her and remind her to forgive herself because she still carries a tremendous amount of guilt. And when it takes her a few days to respond, a new anxiety arises and I worry that I have lost her again.

But I have held her hand and hugged her heart, and I now know where I am from from.

I am truly home now, living a life that no longer feels foreign to me.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0