Crop conditions in Wisconsin were a mixed bag last week, with some reports saying crops were stressed by dry weather and other reports saying crops were doing very well.
The crop report for the week ending July 15 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service said there were 5.6 days out of seven suitable for field work, with hot and humid weather dominating the state, putting extra stress on livestock and outside workers.
“Drier areas of central and northern Wisconsin reported crops curling and showing stress,” the report said. “Rain received was helpful but more moisture was still needed.”
“Some nice showers received this week kept the crops moving along very well,” a Shawano County report said.
“Humidity was hard on the cattle.”
The corn crop was rated 82 percent good to excellent, with 30 percent of the crop reaching the silk stage, seven days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average.
The soybean crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent, with 49 percent of the crop having bloomed, which is five days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average, and 13 percent of the crop setting pods, which is four days ahead of last year and the average.
‘Really pushing the grains and hay’
“Hot and humid weather is really pushing the grains and hay,” a La Crosse report said. “Crops are growing fast.”
Oats were rated 87 percent good to excellent, with 92 percent of the crop headed, or even with last year and the average.
Oats turning color were at 51 percent, two days ahead of last year. The oats harvest was just starting.
Potatoes were rated 86 good to excellent, the same as the week before.
Winter wheat was rated 86 percent good to excellent, with the crop at 90 percent coloring, one day behind last year.
The harvest was 6 percent complete, four days ahead of last year.
The second cutting of alfalfa was 73 percent complete, a day ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. The third cutting just started.
All hay was rated 84 percent good to excellent.
Pasture was rated 83 percent good to excellent, a point below the week before.
Soil moisture was about the same as the week before. Both topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture were at 78 percent adequate to surplus.