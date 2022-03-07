'Some unanswered questions': Stoughton mayor says sirens didn't go off during Saturday storm

Storm sirens did not go off in Stoughton as a winds over 80 mph caused significant damage in the city on Saturday and a tornado left a 5-mile path of debris, Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley said Monday.

The city planned to speak with the National Weather Service to understand why the sirens were not activated, Swadley said in a statement, adding "some unanswered questions" remain after the tornado touched ground and damaged a farm in the nearby town of Dunkirk.

Swadley, who has declared a state of emergency, also spoke with Dane County Emergency Management about the sirens, which were tested for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Swadley said in an email he would have more information on Tuesday about his call with the National Weather Service. Dane County Emergency Management did not immediately respond to further questions.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down Saturday night was an EF-1, the second-weakest on a scale of 0 to 5. The high winds snapped power poles and blew out windows just before 10 p.m. No one was injured.

A citywide brush collection will be conducted next Monday, March 14. The city asked residents to leave brush out by 7 a.m. that day and stressed that clean-up crews will only come by once. The city's yard waste site will also be available for residents to take only brush from Tuesday through Sunday, March 13 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

