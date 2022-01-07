 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some shows can't go on -- because of covid
Majestic marquee in April 2021

The marquee at Majestic Madison in mid-April 2021 encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine so live concerts could resume. 

If you already bought tickets to a show this weekend, you might want to double-check with the venue to see if the event is still on.

The recent surge in covid cases has not spared the Madison-area entertainment world. Several big events scheduled for this weekend had to be canceled or postponed due to covid concerns.

Friday night’s performance of The Almas with Sit Kitty Sit and Zeroed Hero at the Crucible was called off when members in two of the bands were “not feeling well,” according to an announcement from Zeroed Hero.

“…Given the overall health environment and for the safety of everyone involved, it is best to not proceed,” the statement said. “Stay safe and please take care of each other.”

At North Street Cabaret, both the Friday and Saturday night shows were canceled by the performing groups because of a sick member, said the jazz club’s Alfred Rasho. Other performances are still on the club’s calendar for next weekend, however.

This weekend’s Saturday night show at the Sylvee, a benefit concert for epilepsy research featuring at least nine music acts, was postponed to Jan. 7, 2023, and a show at the Majestic was also canceled. Matt Gerding, president of FPC Live, which operates both venues, did not confirm that the changes were covid-related, but said in email that, “As we have from the start of the pandemic, our venues will continue to quickly adjust to challenges and implement policies that set the standard for safe operations in Madison’s live entertainment industry.”

Each event “carries a unique set of variables that our teams evaluate with our artists and address on a show-by-show basis,” Gerding said, noting that the industry “remains very optimistic about our immediate and long term future” and continues to encourage the community to follow health and safety guidelines “so that we can put this most recent surge behind us quickly.”

Overture Center for the Arts rescheduled the Saturday night concert “Phantom Voices,” featuring singers Chris Mann, Krista Buccallato and Adam Marchart, to June 3 after the nationally known Mann tested positive for covid, said Overture communications director Shari Gasper.

Mann “recovered quickly, but there was confusion among his fans about whether the show was on or off,” she said in an email.

Other shows planned for Overture in January are moving forward, Gasper said, and ticket sales have been good for offerings such as the Broadway tour of “Mean Girls,” “National Geographic Live: The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant,” “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” “Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Attendance for other Overture events, such as the recent in-person “Cocktails with Tim & Karra” evening for Broadway fans, was typical of series attendance in the past, she said.

“If this can be used as a ‘pulse’ on the community, it shows people are still planning to attend shows and events,” Gasper said. “Our patrons said that our proof of vaccination and mask policies help them feel safe coming to Overture.”

