Some residents evacuated after car crashes into Near East Side building

A driver who told police he swerved to miss another vehicle rammed his car into a Near East Side boutique early Monday, cracking the corner of the three-story building and forcing an evacuation of some of the building's residents.

The crash happened around 4:21 a.m. Monday at the corner of Williamson Street and South Baldwin Street, damaging Changes Boutique, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Although no one was injured, firefighters ordered an evacuation of some residents fearing structural damage to the building.

The driver of the car told police he had swerved to miss a vehicle that turned in front of him, lost control and hit the building, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog.

Some residents who were not evacuated worried about the structural integrity of the building. Those included Will Hardt, who lives on the third floor above Hatch Art House, a business next door to Changes Boutique, who said he was not aware of the crash until later that morning.

"My fiancée was awake at the time and saw flashing lights, but nobody came to our door to evacuate us," Hardt said.