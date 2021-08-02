Some residents evacuated after car crashes into Downtown building

A car crashed into a Downtown business and residential building, triggering an evacuation for a number of residents early Monday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on the corner of Williamson Street and South Baldwin Street at around 4:21 Monday morning, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

Upon arrival, they found a single vehicle with a single occupant who crashed their car into Changes Boutique, a small business on the first floor of the building, according to the post.

The driver of the car told Madison police officers that he swerved to miss a vehicle that turned in front of him, lost control and hit the building, according to Madison Police Chief Barnes' blog.

Madison firefighters evacuated some building residents as a precaution due to structural damage. No injuries were reported, according to the post.

Residents who were not evacuated were concerned about the structural integrity of the building, including Will Hardt, who lives on the third floor above Hatch Art House - a business next door to Changes Boutique - who said he was not aware of the crash until later that morning.